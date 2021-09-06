WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (9/6)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will be held at the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following line up for tonight-

-RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte defends against Nia Jax

-Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina defend against Nia Jax & Tamina

-24/7 Champion Reginald defends against Akira Tozawa

-Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre (winner challenges Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship at Extreme Rules)

* Tag Team Turmoil with AJ Styles & Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal & Veer, T-BAR & MACE, Mustafa Ali & Mansoor, The New Day (winners challenge RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton at Extreme Rules)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest and join us tonight for live PBP.