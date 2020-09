WWE has not announced any official matches or segments for tonight’s Labor Day Edition of Raw on the USA Network. They are advertising that Randy Orton’s warpath on the way to Clash of Champions will continue. It was teased that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will not appear again this week to sell the injury suffered at the hands of Orton two weeks ago.

Join us tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time here on PWMania.com for live Raw PBP coverage and join us throughout the day for updates on the show.