WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/10/22)

Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE RAW will be broadcast live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. This is the season premiere of RAW.

Tonight, RAW will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of WWE Hall of Famers DX. Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are all scheduled to appear at the event.

There has been no word on whether Bray Wyatt will return to RAW tonight following the huge White Rabbit reveal at Extreme Rules on Saturday night.

For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Maryse throws a birthday party for The Miz.

* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline return to RAW.

* Bobby Lashley defends his WWE United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

* DX celebrates their 25 year anniversary.

* Extreme Rules fallout