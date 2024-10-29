WWE Raw Producers For 10/28/2024

Featured below are a list of producers for matches and segments that took place during and after the WWE Raw taping on Monday night, October 28, 2024, at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

* Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso promo: Jamie Noble

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shawn Daivari

* Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile: TJ Wilson

* Seth Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed brawl: Bobby Roode

* Tag-Team No. 1 Contender Tournament Finals: Jason Jordan

* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jamie Noble

* WWE Speed: Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker: Pete Dunne

* Dark Match: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Jason Jordan

* Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes: Jason Jordan

* WWE Main Event taping: Otis vs. Pete Dunne: Adam Pearce

* WWE Main Event taping: Kayden & Katana vs. Pure Fusion Collective: Kenny Dykstra

* WWE Main Event taping: R-Truth vs. Chad Gable: Kenny Dykstra

