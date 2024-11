WWE Raw Producers For This Week’s Show Revealed (11/11/2024)

The following are the writers and producers for the 11/11 episode of WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Producers

* Gunther, Damian Priest, Ludwig Kaiser promo: Adam Pearce

* Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective: TJ Wilson

* Kofi Kingston vs. Pete Dunne: Shawn Daivari

* Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed promo: Bobby Roode

* Damian Priest vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Jamie Noble

* Wyatt-Final Testament fight: Kenny Dykstra

* Women’s Tag Team Title match: Jason Jordan

Writers

* Gunther, Damian Priest, Ludwig Kaiser promo: Cristian Scovell

* Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed promo: Alexandra Williams

* Wyatt-Final Testament: John Trowbridge

