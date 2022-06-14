WWE RAW Rating Report (6/13/22)

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live broadcast of WWE RAW had an average of 1.695 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is down 9.45% from the 1.872 million viewers that tuned in for the post-Hell In a Cell show last week.

The first hour of this week’s show had 1.812 million viewers (previous week’s hour 1 had 1.948 million), the second hour had 1.740 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 had 1.903 million), and the third hour had 1.534 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 had 1.766 million).

In the key demographic of 18-49, Monday’s RAW received a 0.43 rating. This is down 17.30% from last week’s key demo rating of 0.52. According to Wrestlenomics, that 0.43 key demo rating represents 561,000 18-49 viewers, down 16.76% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating, which represented 674,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, RAW earned #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s second place finish. While RAW topped the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.295 million people and a 0.22 key demo rating for #5.

This week, RAW ranked #15 in cable viewing for the night, trailing The Five. Carlson, Tucke Tonight, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 10:45am, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 9pm, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 8pm, The Ingraham Angle, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 10am, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 12:51pm, Gutfeld!, CNN’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 10:45am, and The Last Word. This is down from last week’s #8 cable audience position for the night.

The NBA Finals on ABC provided strong network TV competition for Monday’s RAW, as well as coverage of the January 6 Hearings on MSNBC and CNN, among others. This week’s RAW viewership was down 9.45% from the previous episode, while the key demo rating was down 17.30% from the previous week.

At 8pm on broadcast television, Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC got an average of 3.172 million viewers, while the NBA Finals Countdown on ABC drew 3.891 million, and the NBA Finals game on ABC at 8:55pm drew a staggering 13.025 million viewers. In the 8pm hour on broadcast television, CBS’s The Neighborhood drew 3.263 million viewers, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior drew 2.724 million viewers, FOX’s Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.758 million viewers, the CW’s Roswell drew 468,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.356 million viewers, and Univision’s The NBA Finals on ABC had the best key demo rating of the night on network television, with a 3.99, as well as the best viewership of the night on network television, with a whooping 13.025 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 2.69% compared to the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.24%.

