WWE RAW Rating Report (6/6/22), Draws Best Viewership Since RAW After WrestleMania

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live post-Hell In a Cell episode of WWE RAW had an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 25.05% increase from the 1.497 million viewers who watched the Hell In a Cell go-home show on Memorial Day last week.

The first hour of this week’s show got 1.948 million viewers (up from 1.503 million last week), the second hour drew 1.903 million viewers (up from 1.587 million last week), and the final hour drew 1.766 million viewers (up from 1.400 million last week).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.52 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 23.80% increase over last week’s key demo rating of 0.42. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.52 key demo rating represents 674,000 18-49 viewers, a 22.1% increase over the 552,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.42 key demo rating.

RAW finished the night second on the Cable Top 150, earning a 0.52 rating in the important 18-49 demographic. This is the same as last week’s second place. The NHL Playoffs game between Colorado and Edmonton on TNT at 8 p.m. topped the Cable Top 150 with a 0.66 key demo rating and 1.992 million viewers. Carlson, Tucker FOX News led the night on cable in viewership with 3.447 million viewers, as well as a 0.26 key demo rating for the #6 place.

This week, RAW rated #8 on TV for the night, trailing Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, and the NHL Playoffs game between Colorado and Edmonton. This is an improvement above last week’s #10 ranking for the night in cable viewing. RAW had 1.872 million viewers, tied with Outnumbered, and a 0.13 key demo rating for the #36 slot on the Cable Top 150.

The audience for Monday’s RAW was the most since the post-WrestleMania 38 episode on April 4, and the key demo rating was the best since April 11. The NHL Playoffs and the College Softball World Series provided some sports competition for RAW, but it was a rather average night on TV. This week’s RAW audience was up 25.05% from the previous episode, while the key demo rating was up 23.80%.

At 8 p.m., ABC’s Brave drew an average of 2.037 million viewers, while The Neighborhood drew 3.878 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.129 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 2.134 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 434,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Amor Valiente drew 763,000, and Mi Fortuna Es Amarte on Univision drew 1.285 million viewers. Mi Fortuna Es Amarte on Univision scored the top key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.48, while The Neighborhood on CBS drew the best viewership of the night on network TV, with 3.878 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was 14.15% higher than the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was 8.33% higher.