WWE RAW Rating Report For 5/31/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE RAW’s live Memorial Day Hell In a Cell go-home special on the USA Network had an average of 1.497 million viewers.

The number of viewers is down 13.56% from last week’s 1.732 million.

This week’s show received 1.503 million viewers (previous week’s hour 1 – 1.846 million), 1.587 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.821 million), and 1.400 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.530 million).

In the crucial demographic of 18-49, Monday’s RAW received a 0.42 rating. This is up 2.43% from the previous week’s key demo rating of 0.41. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.42 key demo rating represents 552,000 18-49 viewers, up 3.18% from the 0.41 key demo rating last week, which was 535,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, RAW ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s third place finish. With a 0.90 key demo rating, the NHL Playoffs game between New York and Carolina on ESPN at 8 p.m. topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 2.790 million viewers, the NHL game between New York and Carolina on ESPN topped the night on television.

In the face of stiff NHL competition, Monday’s RAW garnered the lowest total audience since the July 5, 2021 episode. For RAW Memorial Day episodes, the dip is standard. RAW’s total viewership decreased 7% from 8pm to 10pm this week, compared to a 9% reduction on average over the prior 365 days. The viewership for this week’s RAW was down 13.56% from last week’s edition, but the key demo rating was up 2.43%.

Zootopia on ABC got an average of 1.394 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood on CBS drew 3.076 million viewers, American Ninja Warrior on NBC drew 2.285 million viewers, Don’t Forget The Lyrics on FOX drew 1.671 million viewers, and CW’s World’s Funniest Animals drew 484,000 viewers, all at 8pm. The top key demo rating of the night on network TV was tied at 0.31 for American Ninja Warrior and FOX’s 9pm showing of Shazam. The NCIS Memorial Day special at 9pm got the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.179 million on CBS.

Monday’s RAW viewership was 3.85% lower than the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was 5% higher. Last year’s edition also served as the Memorial Day show.