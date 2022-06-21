WWE RAW Rating Report for 6/20/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live broadcast of WWE RAW had an average of 1.986 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 17.17% increase over the previous week’s 1.695 million viewers.

The first hour of this week’s show got 2.015 million viewers (up from 1.812 million last week), the second hour drew 2.076 million viewers (up from 1.740 million last week), and the third hour drew 1.868 million viewers (up from 1.534 million last week).

In the key demographic of 18-49, Monday’s RAW received a 0.54 rating. This is up 25.58% over the previous week’s key demo rating of 0.43. According to Wrestlenomics, that 0.54 key demo rating represents 709,000 18-49 viewers, up 26.38% over last week’s 0.43 key demo rating, which represented 561,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, RAW earned #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is on par with last week’s number one position. While RAW led the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in terms of viewership with 3.528 million viewers and a 0.26 key demo rating for #4.

This week, RAW placed #8 in cable viewing for the night, trailing The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, and The Ingraham Angle. This is an improvement above last week’s cable viewership position of #15 for the night.

Monday’s episode of RAW had the greatest overall audience since April 4’s post-WrestleMania 38 episode, and the highest key demo rating since April 11. The College World Series on cable and the NHL Stanley Cup on network TV provided some sports competition for RAW, but it was a very typical night on television. The audience for this week’s RAW was up 17.17% from last week’s edition, while the key demo rating was up 25.58%.

The NHL Stanley Cup pre-show coverage on ABC drew an average of 3.703 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while the Stanley Cup game coverage on ABC at 8:12pm drew 4.103 million viewers, The Neighborhood drew 3.568 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.900 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.831 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 457,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.392 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 1.155 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. With a 1.20 key demo rating and 4.103 million viewers, ABC’s NHL Stanley Cup coverage had the top key demo rating and viewership of the night on network TV.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 15.53% compared to the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10.20%. The 2021 episode was the show after Hell In a Cell.

The only things announced ahead of time for Monday’s live RAW from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska were Elias’ return concert and Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Money In the Bank qualifier, which was the main event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.