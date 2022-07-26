WWE RAW Rating Report for 7/25/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary celebration and SummerSlam go-home episode of WWE RAW had an average of 1.901 million viewers on the USA Network.

From the 1.765 million viewers last week, this is an increase of 7.71%.

The first hour of this week’s show attracted 2.019 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 had a viewership of 1.783 million), the second hour attracted 1.974 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 had a viewership of 1.809 million), and the third hour attracted 1.711 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 had a viewership of 1.702 million).

RAW on Monday received a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. From the 0.46 key demo rating the previous week, this is an increase of 8.69%. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.50 key demo rating reflects 648,000 18-49 viewers, an increase of 7.28% from the 0.46 key demo rating from last week’s 604,000 18-49 viewers.

RAW received a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, placing it first for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This is an improvement over the previous week, when it was ranked #3, ending a five-week run at #1. While The Five on FOX News won the night on cable in terms of viewership with an average of 3.482 million people and a 0.22 key demo rating, RAW won the night on the Cable Top 150 with the key demo rating.

The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, and Gutfeld! were the top-rated cable shows for the night, while RAW came in at number eight. This is an improvement from last week’s #12 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

RAW on Monday tied with other episodes for the fifth-best key demo rating of the year and attracted the fifth-best overall audience of the year. Since the July 4 episode, which featured the John Cena 20th anniversary party and the Money In the Bank go-home show, RAW has attracted the highest viewership and key demo rating. This week, RAW had no sporting competitions. The number of viewers for this week’s RAW show increased by 7.71% from the previous episode, and the key demo rating increased by 8.69% from the previous week.

On broadcast television, The Bachelorette on ABC averaged 3.187 million viewers at 8 o’clock, while The Neighborhood drew 3.392 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.749 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.906 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 496,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.337 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 1.175 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour.

The Neighborhood on CBS had the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.392 million viewers, while The Bachelorette on ABC had the top key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.74.

The viewership for Monday’s RAW was up 4.8% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2.04 percent.

