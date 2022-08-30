WWE RAW Rating Report for 8/29/22

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW saw an increase in its viewership ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode attracted an average of 2.107 million viewers on the USA Network. This number represents an increase from the 2.005 million viewers who tuned in last week.

The average rating for the 18-49 demographic was 0.59, which is an increase from the 0.55 rating from last week. This was the final episode of Raw before Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event.

This was the show’s third-best total viewership for 2022, and it was tied for the third-best key demo rating of the year as well.

The 18 to 49 demos showed that the first hour had 0.59, then 0.64 in the second hour, and 0.54 in the third hour. In the previous week, it was 0.53 in the first hour, 0.57 in the second hour, and 0.55 in the third hour. The following is a breakdown of the hourly viewership:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 2.163 million – last week: 2.005

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 2.222 million – last week: 2.044

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.937 million – last week: 1.917

This week, RAW moved up to the number one spot from its previous position of number two in the top 150 cable shows for the night.