WWE RAW Ratings Report For 1/18/2021

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka in the main event, drew an average of 1.855 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.819 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.991 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.024 million), the second hour drew 1.875 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.802 million) and the final hour drew 1.697 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.632 million).

RAW ranked #34 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #38 spot, and behind Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Anderson Cooper 360, Last Word, The Five, Cuomo Prime Time, Situation Room at 5pm, Erin Burnett Outfront, Deadline: White House, Hannity, Reidout, CNN Tonight at 10pm, Situation Room at 6pm, 11th Hour, Beat, All In, Special Report, Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN Newsroom at 3pm, CNN Newsroom at 2pm, CNN Newsroom at 1pm, The Ingraham Angle, CNN Newsroom at 12pm, the Warriors vs. Lakers NBA game, CNN Newsroom at 11am, the Bucks vs. Nets NBA game, CNN Newsroom at 10am, CNN Tonight at 11pm, MTP Daily, MSNBC Live at 10am, FOX News Primetime, MSNBC Live at 2pm, and MSNBC Live at 3pm.

RAW ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.60, down from last week’s #5 ranked 0.55. The NBA game on TNT between the Lakers and the Warriors topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.91 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.318 million viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.083 million, ranking #13 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.36 rating in the key demo.