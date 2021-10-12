WWE RAW Ratings Report For 10/11

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 14.80% from last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the WWE Draft Night 2 episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.588 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.949 million), the second hour drew 1.641 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.902 million) and the final hour drew 1.516 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.721 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 19.23% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #19 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, MLB Division Series on TBS, MLB AL Division Series on FS1, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News Primetime, Sportscenter at midnight, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and America’s Newsroom at 9am. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Colts and the Ravens on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.49 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.333 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 14.7% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.3% from the same week in 2020.