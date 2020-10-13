WWE RAW Ratings Report For 10/12

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring Night 2 of the 2020 WWE Draft with the Dual Brand Women’s Battle Royal as the main event, drew an average of 1.855 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 1.686 million viewers. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.006 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.791 million), the second hour drew 1.884 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.666 million) and the final hour drew 1.676 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.601 million).

To compare, the 2019 WWE Draft edition of RAW drew an average of 2.287 million viewers, which was down from the week before, which drew 2.334 million viewers for the post-Hell In a Cell 2019 show. The 2019 Draft edition of RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, and #5 in the 18-49 demographic.

RAW ranked #32 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 2pm, The Ingraham Angle, The Story, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 1pm, Daily Briefing, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 12pm, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 11am, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 10am, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 9am, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, Sportscenter at midnight, Your World, Bill Hemmer Reports, Last Word, 11th Hour, FOX & Friends at 8am, Deadline: White House, All In, Reidout, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 8:45am, Beat, Anderson Cooper 360, the MLB ALCS game on TBS, Cuomo Prime Time, and FOX News at Night at 11pm. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.57. The NFL game between the Saints and the Chargers the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.694 million viewers.