WWE RAW Ratings Report For 10/19

Monday’s live WWE RAW show, the season premiere episode with a loaded line-up announced ahead of time, drew an average of 1.777 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.855 million viewers for the WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.806 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.006 million), the second hour drew 1.835 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.884 million) and the final hour drew 1.689 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.676 million).

To compare, the 2019 RAW season premiere episode on October 1 drew an average of 2.571 million viewers, up from the previous week, which drew 2.210 million viewers. That episode ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable, and #4 for the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150.

RAW ranked #30 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, SportsCenter at midnight, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report, Your World, The Story, Outnumbered, Outnumbered Overtime, Cuomo Prime Time, Anderson Cooper 360, Bill Hemmer Reports, Daily Briefing, Last Word, Deadline: White House, FOX News at Night, FOX & Friends at 8am, All In, Beat, Reidout, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America’s Newsroom at 11am, FOX & Friends at 7am, 11th Hour, and America’s Newsroom at 10am. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.52, down from last week’s #5 ranked 0.57. The NFL game on ESPN between the Cardinals and the Cowboys the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Cardinals vs. Cowboys game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.317 million viewers.