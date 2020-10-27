WWE RAW Ratings Report For 10/26

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring fallout from the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.732 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.777 million viewers for the RAW season premiere episode. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.859 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.806 million), the second hour drew 1.752 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.835 million) and the final hour drew 1.585 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.689 million).

RAW ranked #32 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #30 spot, and behind the NFL on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Monday Night Kickoff, The Story, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, SportsCenter at midnight, FOX News at Night, Your World, Bill Hemmer Reports, Daily Briefing, Last Word, FOX & Friends at 8am, America’s Newsroom at 11am, All In, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Deadline: White House, Outnumbered Overtime, America’s Newsroom at 9am, 11th Hour, Beat, Reidout, Anderson Cooper 360, Cuomo Prime Time, FOX & Friends at 7am, Situation Room, and Erin Burnett Outfront. WWE ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51, down from last week’s #4 ranked 0.52. The NFL game on ESPN between the Bears and the Rams the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Bears vs. Rams game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.501 million viewers.

On a related note, last Friday’s special edition of WWE Talking Smack on FS1 drew 343,000 viewers and ranked #77 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. For those who missed it, you can click here for the SmackDown on FS1 viewership and ratings report. The SmackDown replay that aired on FS1 after Talking Smack did not make the Cable Top 150.