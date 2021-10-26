WWE RAW Ratings Report For 10/26

Monday’s live post-Crown Jewel season premiere edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.658 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 4.08% from last week’s 1.593 million viewers for the Crown Jewel go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.727 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.577 million), the second hour drew 1.668 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.624 million) and the final hour drew 1.580 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.577 million).

This week’s RAW season premiere drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 20.51% from last week’s 0.39 key demo rating. That 0.47 key demo rating represents 613,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 20.2% from the 510,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.39 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News Primetime, Sportscenter at midnight, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Gutfeld, Outnumbered, and The Faulkner Focus. This is up from last week’s #16 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Seahawks on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.07 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.189 million viewers.

To compare season premiere episodes, the 2020 RAW season premiere aired a week earlier and drew 1.777 million viewers (-6.75%) and a 0.52 key demo rating (-9.6%). This week’s RAW went up against Week 7 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Saints and the Seahawks was watched by 11.189 million viewers on ESPN, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 4.08% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 20.51% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 4.27% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 17.54% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode was the post-Hell In a Cell episode.