WWE RAW Ratings Report For 10/5

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring a six-man main event with Randy Orton teaming with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for a win over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, drew an average of 1.686 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.822 million viewers for the post-Clash of Champions episode. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.791 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.956 million), the second hour drew 1.666 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.824 million) and the final hour drew 1.601 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.687 million). This week’s second hour viewership was the third-lowest in show history, but the drop from hour one to hour three was not as bad as it has been.

RAW ranked #43 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, The Five, The Story, Rachel Maddow Show, Monday Night Kickoff, the MLB Division Series game on TNT, SportsCenter at midnight, 90 Day Fiance, Cuomo Prime Time, Bill Hemmer Reports, Erin Burnett Outfront, the Joe Biden Town Hall on MSNBC, Lead with Jake Tapper at 3pm, Reidout, Your World, MSNBC Breaking News at 6pm, Anderson Cooper 360, FOX News at Night at 11pm, Lead with Jake Tapper at 4pm, Situation Room at 6pm, Outnumbered, Outnumbered Overtime, 11th Hour, Deadline: White House, America’s Newsroom at 11am, Daily Briefing, America’s Newsroom at 9am, FOX & Friends at 8am, CNN Tonight at 10pm, Situation Room at 5pm, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, CNN Newsroom at 2pm, CNN Newsroom at 1pm, CNN Newsroom at 12pm, MSNBC Live, Last Word, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and FOX & Friends at 7am. WWE ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.52. The NFL game between the Falcons and the Packers the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 2.92 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 8.652 million viewers.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 5.842 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while the NFL Monday Night game between the Patriots and the Chiefs on CBS drew a whopping 14.602 million viewers, the Joe Biden Town Hall drew 6.694 million viewers on NBC, LA’s Finest on FOX drew 1.806 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 792,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.