WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/15

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.585 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 2.32% from last week’s 1.549 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.668 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.654 million), the second hour drew 1.644 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.621 million) and the final hour drew 1.442 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.373 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 5% from last week’s 0.40 key demo rating. That 0.42 key demo rating represents 544,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.42% from the 526,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.40 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, The Five, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, FOX News Primetime, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Outnumbered, The Story, The Faulkner Focus, The Ingraham Angle, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America Reports at 1pm, America Reports at 2pm, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Rachel Maddow Show, Gutfeld, Sportscenter at midnight, and FOX & Friends. This is down from last week’s #20 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, tied with The Five on FOX News. This is down from last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and the 49ers on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.12 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.693 million viewers.

This week’s RAW drew the eighth-lowest audience in show history. RAW tied with the October 11 episode to draw the sixth-lowest 18-49 key demo rating in show history. The show went up against Week 10 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Raiders and the 49ers was watched by 10.693 million viewers on ESPN, and 1.554 million viewers on ESPN2, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 2.32% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 5% last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 10.90% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 17.64% from the same week in 2020.