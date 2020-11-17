WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/17

Monday’s live Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view with Drew McIntyre capturing the WWE Title from Randy Orton in the main event, drew an average of 1.779 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.690 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.868 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.847 million), the second hour drew 1.740 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.690 million) and the final hour drew 1.728 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.532 million). This week’s third hour viewership was the best since the ThunderDome debut on August 24, and the second-best since the June 22 episode. The drop from hour one to hour three was just 7.5% this week, the second smallest drop since the ThunderDome debut on August 24.

RAW ranked #26 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #39 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, SportsCenter at midnight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, Reidout, All In, Last Word, CNN Newsroom at 3pm, Special Report, Deadline: White House, Lead with Jake Tapper, Beat, 11th Hour, Cuomo Prime Time, CNN Newsroom at 2pm, Erin Burnett Outfront, The Story, CNN Newsroom at 1pm, Situation Room at 6pm, Anderson Cooper 360, and Situation Room at 5pm. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51, down from last week’s #4 ranked 0.53. The NFL game on ESPN between the Browns and the Vikings the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Browns vs. Vikings game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.450 million viewers.