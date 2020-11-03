WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/2

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring a 2-on-1 Handicap Match main event with Drew McIntyre defeating The Miz and John Morrison, drew an average of 1.656 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.732 million viewers for the post-Hell In a Cell episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.767 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.859 million), the second hour drew 1.747 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.752 million) and the final hour drew 1.455 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.585 million). This is the lowest third hour viewership in RAW history. This is a rare week for RAW viewership where the second hour beat the first hour.

RAW ranked #40 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #32 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday Night Kickoff, Hannity, Special Report, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, The Story, Rachel Maddow Show, SportsCenter at midnight, Outnumbered, Last Word, Your World, Bill Hemmer Reports, All In, Reidout, Anderson Cooper 360, FOX & Friends at 8am, FOX News at Night at 11pm, America’s Newsroom at 11am, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Cuomo Prime Time, Erin Burnett Outfront, Daily Briefing, Deadline: White House, MSNBC Presidential Campaign, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Beat, 11th Hour, Outnumbered Overtime, FOX News at Night at 12am, FOX & Friends at 7am, Situation Room at 6pm, CNN Tonight at 10pm, Situation Room at 5pm, Lead at 4pm, Lead at 3pm, CNN Newsroom at 2pm, and Morning Joe. WWE ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.48, down from last week’s #6 ranked 0.51. The NFL game on ESPN between the Buccaneers and the Giants the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Bucs vs. Giants game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.703 million viewers.