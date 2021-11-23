WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/22

Monday’s live post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.700 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.26% from last week’s 1.585 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.806 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.668 million), the second hour drew 1.734 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.644 million) and the final hour drew 1.557 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.442 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 16.67% from last week’s 0.42 key demo rating. That 0.49 key demo rating represents 644,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 18.38% from the 544,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.42 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #21 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, The Five, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Rachel Maddow Show, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Outnumbered, The Story, FOX & Friends at 9am, The Faulkner Focus, Gutfeld, Sportscenter at midnight, America Reports, and Your World with Neil Cavuto. This is up from last week’s #22 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Giants and the Buccaneers on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 2.92 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.343 million viewers.

This was the best RAW viewership and key demo rating since the Draft episode on October 4. The show went up against Week 11 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Giants and the Buccaneers was watched by 10.343 million viewers on ESPN, and 1.575 million viewers on ESPN2, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 7.26% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 16.67% last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 5.97% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.03% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode was also the post-Survivor Series show.