WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/23

Monday’s live post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view with AJ Styles defeating Randy Orton in the main event, drew an average of 1.808 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.779 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.904 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.868 million), the second hour drew 1.826 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.740 million) and the final hour drew 1.694 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.728 million). This week’s numbers are pretty strong for what the show has been doing as of late. This is the fourth-best viewership since the ThunderDome debuted with the August 24 post-SummerSlam RAW, which drew 2.028 million viewers. This week’s 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic is tied with the October 12 RAW as the second-best rating since the ThunderDome red brand premiere, which drew a 0.67 rating.

RAW ranked #24 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #26 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, SportsCenter at midnight, The Five, Hannity Special, Reidout, Last Word, Beat, 11th Hour, All In, Situation Room at 6pm, Deadline: White House, Special Report, Erin Burnett Outfront, Situation Room at 5pm, Cuomo Prime Time, The Ingraham Angle, Anderson Cooper 360, Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN Newsroom at 3pm, and CNN Newsroom at 2pm. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.57, up from last week’s #5 ranked 0.51. The NFL game on ESPN between the Buccaneers and the Rams the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Buccaneers vs. Rams game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 12.612 million viewers.