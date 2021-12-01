WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/29

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.679 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 1.23% from last week’s 1.700 million viewers for the post-Survivor Series episode. The numbers are just now being released due to Nielsen’s Thanksgiving holiday delay.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.679 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.806 million), the second hour drew 1.763 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.734 million) and the final hour drew 1.594 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.557 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 6.12% from last week’s 0.49 key demo rating. That 0.46 key demo rating represents 593,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.91% from the 644,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.49 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #18 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, Sportscenter at midnight, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 9am, FOX & Friends, Gutfeld!, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and The Faulkner Focus. This is up from last week’s #21 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Washington on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.08 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.894 million viewers.

This week’s RAW audience was slightly higher than the November average of 1.640 million viewers, while the key demo rating was barely up from the November average of a 0.45. The show went up against Week 12 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Seahawks and Washington was watched by 10.894 million viewers on ESPN, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was down 1.23% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 6.12% last week.