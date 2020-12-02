WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/30

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison in the main event, drew an average of 1.741 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.808 million viewers for the post-Survivor Series show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.828 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.904 million), the second hour drew 1.763 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.826 million) and the final hour drew 1.632 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.694 million). RAW ranked #19 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #24 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, SportsCenter at midnight, The Five, Last Word, Reidout, Deadline: White House, The Ingraham Angle, Beat, All In, Anderson Cooper 360, Cuomo Prime Time, Special Report, Erin Burnett Outfront, and 11th Hour.

This is the best viewership ranking in several months for RAW. The rest of the numbers are pretty standard for RAW this week. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.57, down from last week’s #4 ranked 0.57. The NFL game on ESPN between the Seahawks and the Eagles the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Seahawks vs. Eagles game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.376 million viewers.