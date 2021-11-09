WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/8

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.549 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 8.28% from last week’s 1.689 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.654 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.724 million), the second hour drew 1.621 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.689 million) and the final hour drew 1.373 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.655 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 14.89% from last week’s 0.47 key demo rating. That 0.40 key demo rating represents 526,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.19% from the 613,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.47 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #20 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, FOX News Primetime, Sportscenter at midnight, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX & Friends at 8am, Monday Night Countdown, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America’s Newsroom at 10am, The Faulkner Focus, Gutfeld, and FOX & Friends at 7am. This is down from last week’s #17 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is equal with last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Bears and the Steelers on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.45 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 12.103 million viewers.

This week’s RAW drew the third-lowest audience in show history. The third hour collapsed, averaging just 1.373 million viewers, which is the lowest third hour audience in show history. RAW also drew the second-lowest 18-49 key demo rating in show history with the 0.40, only topping the 0.39 key demo rating from October 18, 2021. The show went up against Week 9 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Bears and the Steelers was watched by 12.103 million viewers on ESPN, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was down 8.28% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 14.89% last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 8.34% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24.52% from the same week in 2020.