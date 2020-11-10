WWE RAW Ratings Report For 11/9

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring a six-man main event with Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day defeating WWE Champion Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison, drew an average of 1.690 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.656 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.847 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.767 million), the second hour drew 1.690 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.747 million) and the final hour drew 1.532 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.455 million). This is the fifth-lowest second hour RAW viewership in history, and the fifth-lowest third hour viewership.

RAW ranked #39 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #40 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, SportsCenter at midnight, Cuomo Prime Time, Anderson Cooper 360, Erin Burnett Outfront, Hannity, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Deadline: White House, Last Word, All In, Special Report, 11th Hour, Situation Room at 6pm, Situation Room at 5pm, CNN Right Now at 1pm, CNN Tonight at 10pm, Lead at 4pm, Beat, Reidout, CNN Newsroom at 3pm, MSNBC Live at 2pm, MSNBC Live at 3pm, MSNBC Live at 9am, MTP Daily, America’s Newsroom at 9am, FOX & Friends at 8am, CNN Newsroom at 12pm, The Story, CNN Right Now at 2pm, Andrea Mitchell Reports, Morning Joe, CNN Tonight at 11pm, CNN Newsroom at 10am, and CNN Newsroom at 11am. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53, up from last week’s #9 ranked 0.48. The NFL game on ESPN between the Patriots and the Jets the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 2.79 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Pats vs. Jets game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 9.828 million viewers.