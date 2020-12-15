WWE RAW Ratings Report For 12/14

Monday’s live WWE TLC go-home edition of RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.527 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.737 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.627 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.852 million), the second hour drew 1.512 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.775 million) and the final hour drew 1.441 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.583 million).

RAW ranked #31 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #20 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, CNN Special Coverage at 6pm, The Five, CNN Special Coverage at 5pm, Erin Burnett Outfront, SportsCenter at midnight, CNN Special Coverage at 4pm, CNN Special Coverage at 3pm, CNN Special Coverage at 2pm, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, Hannity, Beat, Last Word, All In, Reidout, CNN Special Coverage at 1pm, Anderson Cooper 360, Deadline: White House, The Story, CNN Special Coverage at 12pm, CNN Special Coverage at 11am, 11th Hour, Cuomo Prime Time, CNN Tonight, CNN Special Coverage at 10am, and Below Deck.

This week’s RAW drew a new all-time low in total viewership, a new all-time low in viewership for each hour, and a new all-time low in the key demographic. This week’s RAW was down 26% from the same week in 2019. Furthermore, last week’s AEW Dynamite episode drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which beat every hour of this week’s RAW in that same demo.