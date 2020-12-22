WWE RAW Ratings Report For 12/21

Monday’s live post-TLC edition of RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view with a six-man Holiday Street Fight main event, drew an average of 1.691 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.527 million viewers for the TLC go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.841 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.627 million), the second hour drew 1.701 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.512 million) and the final hour drew 1.531 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.441 million).

RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #31 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Rachel Maddow Show, SportsCenter Late, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Last Word, Special Report, Reidout, Deadline: White House, 11th Hour, All In, Cuomo Prime Time, Holiday Baking Champion, Anderson Cooper 360, The Ingraham Angle, Situation Room, Erin Burnett Outfront, Beat, and CNN Newsroom at 3pm.

WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53, up from last week’s #7 ranked 0.41. The NFL game on ESPN between the Bengals and the Steelers the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Bengals vs. Steelers game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 12.721 million viewers.