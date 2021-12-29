WWE RAW Ratings Report For 12/27

Monday’s live Day 1 go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.592 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 2.51% from last week’s 1.553 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.589 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.601 million), the second hour drew 1.656 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.599 million) and the final hour drew 1.532 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.460 million).

The final RAW of 2021 drew a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 7.89% from last week’s 0.38 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #14 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Sportscenter at midnight, Hannity, FOX News Primetime, Monday Night Countdown on ESPN, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, and FOX & Friends. This is up from last week’s #21 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Dolphins and the Saints on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.26 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 12.307 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 10% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 21.15% from the same week in 2020. Regarding the 2021 totals, RAW drew a total of 91.337 million viewers over 52 episodes, for an average of 1.756 million viewers per episode. RAW averaged a 0.50 18-49 key demo rating in 2021. To compare, the average 2021 viewership is down 6.59% from the 1.880 million viewers per episode that RAW averaged in 2020, and down 27.37% from the 2.418 million viewers per episode that RAW averaged in 2019.