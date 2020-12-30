WWE RAW Ratings Report For 12/28

Monday’s live edition of RAW, the final show of the year with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss in the main event segment, drew an average of 1.769 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.691 million viewers for the post-TLC show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.886 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.841 million), the second hour drew 1.783 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.701 million) and the final hour drew 1.638 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.531 million).

RAW ranked #24 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #22 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, Last Word, Erin Burnett Outfront, Reidout, 11th Hour, Deadline: White House Special, Beat, Deadline: White House, The Ingraham Angle, Situation Room at 6pm, The Five, Situation Room at 5pm, Lead with Jake Tapper at 4pm, Lead with Jake Taper at 3pm, Special Report, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Newsroom at noon, CNN Tonight at 9pm, and All In.

This was the best RAW viewership since the November 23 episode, which drew 1.808 million viewers. This episode was down 27.5% from the same week in 2019. RAW drew a total of 97.744 million viewers in 2020, for an average of 1.880 million per episode. This is down from the 2019 total, which was 125.746 million viewers, for an average of 2.418 million viewers per show.