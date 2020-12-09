WWE RAW Ratings Report For 12/8

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in the main event, drew an average of 1.737 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.741 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.852 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.828 million), the second hour drew 1.775 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.763 million) and the final hour drew 1.583 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.632 million). RAW ranked #20 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #19 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Last Word, The Five, Beat, Deadline: White House, The Ingraham Angle, SportsCenter at midnight, Cuomo Prime Time, Anderson Cooper 360, Erin Burnett Outfront, Reidout, All In, 11th Hour, Lead, and Special Report.

WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51, in line with last week’s #4 ranked 0.57. The NFL game on ESPN between the Bills and the 49ers the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 2.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Bills vs. 49ers game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.763 million viewers.

On a related note, WWE’s Miz & Mrs. replay that aired after RAW at 11pm on the USA Network drew 423,000 viewers and ranked #53 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.13 rating in the key demographic. This was a replay of last Thursday’s new episode, which drew 503,000 viewers and ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.