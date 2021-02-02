WWE RAW Ratings Report For 2/1

Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view with Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the main event, drew an average of 1.892 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.820 million viewers for the Royal Rumble go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.981 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.904 million), the second hour drew 1.885 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.838 million) and the final hour drew 1.811 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.716 million). RAW ranked #17 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #23 spot, and behind Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Last Word, Hannity, The Five, 11th Hour, Deadline: White House, All In, Cuomo Prime Time, Anderson Cooper 360, Erin Burnett Outfront, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, Beat, Reidout, and FOX News Primetime.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 for the second week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58, up from last week’s #1 ranked 0.52. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.984 million, ranking #16 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demo.

This is the third week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took home the #1 spot in the key demo for the second week in a row. This week’s RAW drew the third-most viewers since the August 31 post-Payback episode (1.900 million viewers), behind the Legends Night show on January 4 (2.128 million viewers) and the January 18 episode, which tied with the October 12 Draft Night 2 episode (1.855 million viewers). RAW also drew the third-best 18-49 demographic rating since the August 31 post-Payback episode (0.58 rating), behind Legends Night on January 4 (0.68 rating) and the January 18 show (0.60 rating). This week’s RAW was down 12.7% from the same week in 2020, but that was not the post-Royal Rumble episode.