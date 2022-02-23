WWE RAW Ratings Report For 2/21

Monday’s live post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.825 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 13.92% from last week’s 1.602 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber go-home show, which aired on Syfy.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.945 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.376 million), the second hour drew 1.868 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.709 million) and the final hour drew 1.666 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.402 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 15.90% from last week’s 0.44 key demo rating. That 0.51 key demo rating represents 662,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 15.33% from the 574,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.693 million viewers, also ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the key demographic. RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Your World with Neil Cavuto, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Outnumbered, and America Reports. This is up from last week’s #18 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the best key demo rating since the WWE Draft episode on October 4, and the second-most viewers since the Draft episode, behind the post-Royal Rumble RAW. This week’s RAW viewership was up 13.92% from last week’s episode on Syfy, while this week’s key demo rating was up 15.90% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 3.4% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.5% from the same week in 2021. The episode one year ago was also the post-Elimination Chamber show.