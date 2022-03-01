WWE RAW Ratings Report For 2/28

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.753 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.94% from last week’s 1.825 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.738 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.945 million), the second hour drew 1.836 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.868 million) and the final hour drew 1.685 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.666 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 7.84% from last week’s 0.51 key demo rating. That 0.47 key demo rating represents 611,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.70% from the 662,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.51 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, tied with Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.476 million viewers. RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, Your World with Neil Cavuto, The Story, America Reports at 1pm, America’s Newsroom, Anderson Cooper 360 at 8pm, America Reports at 2pm, FOX & Friends at 8am, FOX News Live, FOX & Friends at 7am, Anderson Cooper 360 at 9pm, Last Word, and Erin Burnett Outfront. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest audience since January 17, but the key demo rating was tied with the post-Royal Rumble episode as the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s RAW viewership was down 3.94% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 7.84% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 7% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 19% from the same week in 2021.