WWE RAW Ratings Report For 2/8

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton as the non-title main event, drew an average of 1.715 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.4% from last week’s 1.892 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.821 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.981 million), the second hour drew 1.735 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.885 million) and the final hour drew 1.589 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.811 million).

RAW ranked #19 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #17 spot, and behind Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Last Word, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, All In, 11th Hour, Cuomo Prime Time, Anderson Cooper 360, Deadline: White House, Reidout, Erin Burnett Outfront, Special Report, FOX News Primetime, Beat, Lead with Jake Tapper, and CNN Tonight at 10pm. RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 for the third week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.49, down 15.5% from last week’s #1 ranked 0.58. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.556 million, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo.

This is the fourth week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took home the #1 spot in the key demo for the third week in a row. RAW still drew its lowest audience and 18-49 rating since the December 21 post-TLC episode, which drew 1.691 million viewers with a 0.53 rating. RAW was down 9.4% from last week’s viewership, and down 15.5% in the key demographic. This week’s RAW viewership was down 27% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 39% from the same week in 2020.