WWE RAW Ratings Report For 3/1

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring Bobby Lashley defeating The Miz for the WWE Title in the main event, drew an average of 1.884 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.32% from last week’s 1.890 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.916 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.978 million), the second hour drew 1.918 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.926 million) and the final hour drew 1.817 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.765 million).

RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #12 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Last Word and Special Report.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58, up from last week’s #1 ranked 0.57. This is the sixth straight week RAW has had the #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.323 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

This is the seventh week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took the #1 spot in the key demo for the sixth week in a row. RAW was down 0.32% from last week’s viewership, and up 1.75% in the key demographic rating. This week’s 18-49 rating is on the higher end of what the show has been doing. This week’s RAW also held its audience better than recent episodes have. The audience increased from hour 1 to hour 2 for the first time since the season premiere on October 19. The drop from hour 1 to hour 3 was only 5.2%, which is the smallest drop since July. This week’s RAW viewership was down 16.5% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 21.6% from the same week in 2020