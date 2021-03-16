WWE RAW Ratings Report For 3/15

Monday’s live Fastlane go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in the main event, drew an average of 1.843 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3% from last week’s 1.900 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.874 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.031 million), the second hour drew 1.873 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.921 million) and the final hour drew 1.782 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.738 million).

RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #10 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Last Word, and Special Report. RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.56, up from last week’s #1 ranked 0.55. This is the eighth straight week RAW has had the #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.196 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

This is the ninth week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took the #1 spot in the key demo for the eighth week in a row. RAW was up 3% from last week’s viewership, and up 1.8% in the key demographic rating. This week’s show saw the key demo rating actually rise throughout the show, which is rare. This week’s RAW viewership was down 21% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 26% from the same week in 2020. However, last year’s episode was the first empty arena show that featured the entire 2020 Royal Rumble Match airing in the first two hours, plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.