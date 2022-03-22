WWE RAW Ratings Report For 3/21

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.770 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 4.12% from last week’s 1.700 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.778 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.668 million), the second hour drew 1.870 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.755 million) and the final hour drew 1.659 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.678 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 4.16% from last week’s 0.48 key demo rating. That 0.50 key demo rating represents 657,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 5.8% from the 621,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.48 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.746 million viewers, also ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 key demo rating. RAW ranked #14 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Jesse Watters Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Gutfeld!, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America Reports at 1pm, The Faulkner Focus, and FOX & Friends. This is up from last week’s #16 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the fourth-best audience of the year so far, while also drawing the second-best audience key demo rating of the year. This week’s RAW viewership was up 4.12% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 4.16% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 2.53% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.66% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the post-Fastlane edition.