WWE RAW Ratings Report For 3/22

Monday’s live post-Fastlane edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.816 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 1.5% from last week’s 1.843 million viewers for the Fastlane go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.878 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.874 million), the second hour drew 1.841 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.873 million) and the final hour drew 1.729 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.782 million).

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #8 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, 5pm airing of NCAA basketball on TBS, the 8:40pm airing of NCAA basketball on TNT, Special Report, Last Word, FOX News Primetime, CNN Tonight at 10pm, and Anderson Cooper 360.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53, down from last week’s #1 ranked 0.56. This ends a streak of 8 straight weeks at #1, since the end of football. RAW ranked #4 this week due to college basketball. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.096 million viewers, ranking #13 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo. This is the tenth week where RAW had no football competition, but they did have significant competition from college basketball, which ended their run at #1 in the key demo. RAW was down 1.5% from last week’s viewership, and down 5.4% in the key demographic rating.

This was the third-lowest RAW viewership of the year, behind the February 8 and February 17 shows, but only down 1.5% from last week’s go-home episode. This was also the third-lowest 18-49 key demographic rating for RAW this year, behind the January 25 and February 8 shows, and down 5.4% from last week’s go-home show. This week’s RAW viewership was down 9% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 13% from the same week last year. The year-to-year numbers are better than they have been in recent weeks, but this was the time last year when ratings and viewership were dropping fast due to the shows airing from the closed-set WWE Performance Center.