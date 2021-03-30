WWE RAW Ratings Report For 3/30

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring more on The Road to WrestleMania 37 with Drew McIntyre defeating Ricochet and then Mustafa Ali in the main event matches, drew an average of 1.701 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 6.33% from last week’s 1.816 million viewers for the post-Fastlane episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.733 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.878 million), the second hour drew 1.697 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.841 million) and the final hour drew 1.673 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.729 million). RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #13 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, and women’s college basketball on ESPN.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.56, up from last week’s #4 ranked 0.53. RAW returns to #1 this week after last week’s show took a loss to college basketball, which ended an eight-week run at #1 since the end of football. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.000 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo. This is the eleventh week where RAW had no football competition, and the first since the recent NCAA competition on cable, which puts them back at #1. RAW was down 6.33% from last week’s viewership, and up 5.66% in the key demographic rating.

This is the lowest RAW viewership of the year, and the lowest going back to the post-TLC episode on December 21, which drew 1.691 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the key demo. This week’s RAW viewership was down 22% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 20% from the same week last year.