WWE RAW Ratings Report For 3/7

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.775 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.25% from last week’s 1.753 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.910 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.738 million), the second hour drew 1.839 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.836 million) and the final hour drew 1.577 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.685 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 4.25% from last week’s 0.47 key demo rating. That 0.45 key demo rating represents 593,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.94% from the 611,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.47 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 for the fourth week in a row, with the 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.245 million viewers, also ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 key demo rating. RAW ranked #16 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Your World with Neil Cavuto, The Story, Outnumbered, America Reports at 2pm, The Faulkner Focus, America Reports at 1pm, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, and FOX & Friends. This is up from last week’s #22 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW audience was in the average range, but was the third-best of the year so far. The key demo rating was tied to be the fourth-best of the year so far. This week’s first hour of RAW was the third-biggest this year, while the third hour was the third-lowest on the USA Network so far in 2022. This week’s RAW viewership was up 1.25% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 4.25% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 6.57% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 18.18% from the same week in 2021.