WWE Raw Ratings Report For (3/31)

Monday’s WrestleMania 36 go-home edition of WWE RAW, the third red brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no crowd, drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 2.006 million viewers for the second Performance Center episode. This is also the new second-lowest non-holiday RAW viewership in history, going back to the taped Christmas Week 2019 episode that aired on December 23, drawing 1.835 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.139 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.289 million), the second hour drew 1.986 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.004 million) and the final hour drew 1.646 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.726 million).

This is the lowest third hour viewership of all-time, including holiday episodes.

RAW was #26 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Special Report, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX & Friends, FOX News at Night, Last Word, All In with Chris Hayes, Situation Room, The Story, Cuomo Prime Time, Bill Hemmer Reports, America’s Newsroom, America’s Newsroom 2, America’s Newsroom 3, Outnumbered, CNN Right Now, Outnumbered Overtime, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, Situation Room 2, Lead with Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper 360. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.141 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta 9 topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and just 1.454 million viewers.

Once again, the cable news channels dominated on Monday night with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.