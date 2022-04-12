WWE RAW Ratings Report For 4/11

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.803 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 14.18% from last week’s 2.101 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 38 episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.836 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.318 million), the second hour drew 1.935 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.114 million) and the final hour drew 1.639 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.871 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 14.28% from last week’s 0.63 key demo rating. That 0.54 key demo rating represents 710,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.41% from the 820,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.63 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.412 million viewers, also ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 key demo rating. RAW ranked #10 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, and Gutfeld!. This is up from last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the fifth-best audience of the year so far, and the third-best key demo rating of the year. This is the fourth time in the last five weeks where the second hour of RAW did better than the first. This week’s RAW viewership was down 14.18% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 14.28% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 11% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 20.6% from the same week in 2021.