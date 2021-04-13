WWE RAW Ratings Report For 4/13

Monday’s post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from WrestleMania on what is usually the biggest episode of the year, drew an average of 2.026 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 19% from last week’s 1.701 million viewers for the WrestleMania go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.125 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.759 million), the second hour drew 2.091 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.723 million) and the final hour drew 1.862 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.622 million). RAW ranked #6 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #10 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, and Special Report. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.106 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demo.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.68, up from last week’s #1 ranked 0.52. This is the third week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes three weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball. This is the thirteenth week where RAW had no football competition, and the third since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which puts them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable.

This week’s RAW was up 19% in total viewers from last week, and up 31% in the 18-49 key demographic rating. The post-WrestleMania 37 edition of RAW was the second-most watched episode of this year so far, behind the Legends Night show on January 4. It was tied with Legends Night for the best key demo rating of the year. This week’s RAW viewership was up 6% in total viewers from the same week in 2020, which was the week after WrestleMania 36, and the key demo rating was up 21.4% from the same week in 2020. This week’s RAW viewership was down 4.3% from last year’s post-WrestleMania edition of RAW, and down 3% in the key demo rating.