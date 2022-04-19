WWE RAW Ratings Report For 4/18

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode drew an average of 1.648 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 8.59% from last week’s 1.803 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.804 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.836 million), the second hour drew 1.685 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.935 million) and the final hour drew 1.456 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.639 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 12.96% from last week’s 0.54 key demo rating. That 0.47 key demo rating represents 615,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.38% from the 710,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.54 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.408 million viewers, also ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating. RAW ranked #17 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs game, the Raptors vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs game, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Jesse Watters Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, FOX & Friends, and Your World with Neil Cavuto. This is down from last week’s #10 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since January 17, and the lowest key demo rating since March 7. This week’s drop from hour 1 to hour 3 was 19.3%, or the second-biggest drop of the year so far. The third hour average of 1.456 million viewers was tied with January 17 for the third-worst third hour audience so far this year. This week’s RAW viewership was down 8.59% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 12.96% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 13.6% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 23% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode had competition from the NBA, but it was not the playoffs.