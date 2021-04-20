WWE RAW Ratings Report For 4/19

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in the main event, drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 5.9% from last week’s 2.026 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 37 episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.017 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.125 million), the second hour drew 1.981 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.091 million) and the final hour drew 1.724 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.862 million).

RAW ranked #9 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #6 spot, and behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News Channel coverage of the Officer Chauvin trial, Special Report, and Deadline: White House. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.090 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 rating in the key demo.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.61, down 10.3% from last week’s #1 ranked 0.68. This is the fourth week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes four weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball. This is the fourteenth week where RAW had no football competition, and the fourth since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which puts them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable.

This week’s RAW was down 5.9% from last week in total viewers, but still drew their third best audience of the year. The 18-49 demographic rating was down 10.3% from last week, but is still the third best key demo rating of this year. This week’s RAW viewership was up 3.5% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s key demo rating was up 8.9% from the same week in 2020.