WWE RAW Ratings Report For 4/25

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode drew an average of 1.614 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 2.06% from last week’s 1.648 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.701 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.836 million), the second hour drew 1.669 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.685 million) and the final hour drew 1.472 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.456 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 6.38% from last week’s 0.47 key demo rating. That 0.44 key demo rating represents 571,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.15% from the 615,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.47 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 spot. The NBA Playoffs game between the Nets and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.833 million viewers, also ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.33 key demo rating. RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the Celtics vs. Nets NBA Playoffs game, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, the Jazz vs. Mavericks NBA Playoffs game, Hannity, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 10am, FOX & Friends, and America’s Newsroom at 9am. This is up from last week’s #17 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience and the lowest key demo viewership since the January 17 episode. This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.06% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 6.38% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 9% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode had no major sports competition.