WWE RAW Ratings Report For 4/26

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event, drew an average of 1.774 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 7% from last week’s 1.907 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.775 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.017 million), the second hour drew 1.830 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.981 million) and the final hour drew 1.718 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.724 million).

RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #9 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report, The Ingraham Angle, and Last Word. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.999 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.49, down 19.7% from last week’s #1 ranked 0.61. This is the fifth week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes five weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball. This is the fifteenth week where RAW had no football competition, and the fifth since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which put them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable.

RAW was down 7% from last week in viewership, while the key demo rating was down 19.7%. This week’s RAW was tied with the February 8 show for the lowest rating in the 18-49 demographic this year. This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.4% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 3.9% from the same week in 2020.