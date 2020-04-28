WWE Raw Ratings Report For 4/28

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins signing their Money In the Bank contract in the main event segment from the closed-set Performance Center, drew an average of 1.817 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.842 million viewers. This is also the lowest non-holiday week RAW viewership in history. The December 23, 2019 episode drew 1.835 million viewers and the December 24, 2018 episode averaged 1.775 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.945 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.940 million), the second hour drew 1.888 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.866 million) and the final hour drew 1.619 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.720 million). This is the lowest non-holiday viewership in history for hour one. This is also the second-lowest third hour of all-time, including holidays.

RAW was #30 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Special Report, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Celebrity IOU, 90 Day Fiance, The Story, Situation Room, Situation Room 2, Cuomo Prime Time, Rachel Maddow Show, Your World, FOX News at Night, Bill Hemmer Reports, Last Word, America’s Newsroom, America’s Newsroom 2, FOX & Friends, MSNBC Press Conference coverage, 11th Hour, Outnumbered, All In, Daily Briefing, America’s Newsroom 3, Outnumbered Overtime, Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House, and MTP Daily. WWE ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.451 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Top 150 with a 0.38 rating in the key demo.